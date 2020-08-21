A CLOSER LOOK: Megan Boswell faces 19 charges, including 2 counts felony murder

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County grand jury indicted the mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell on multiple charges, including felony murder.

Megan Boswell was charged with 19 counts by a grand jury in the death investigation of Evelyn Boswell @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/0AysZBETqu — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) August 20, 2020

The presentment from the grand jury lists the first murder charge is due to aggravated child abuse and the second is connected to aggravated child neglect.

No further details were released on those murder counts.

Indictment documents show a count of aggravated child abuse accusing Megan Boswell of intentionally inflicting serious bodily harm on baby Evelyn.

The fourth count listed on Boswell’s indictment was aggravated child neglect, indicating that she neglected baby Evelyn, resulting in serious injury.

The grand jury charged Megan Boswell with one count of tampering with evidence.

Boswell was also charged with 12 counts of false reports.

She reportedly lied to investigators, saying the baby was with Evelyn’s father, Ethan Perry.

Count 6: False Report – “… the said false statement concerning Evelyn Boswell and the Defendant’s claim that her infant child was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry…”

She told Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies that she did not know where her baby was and investigators found that she lied about her attempts to find the toddler.

According to the indictment, Boswell also lied about the last time she saw her baby, and about the fact that her baby was possibly injured.

Count 8: False Report – “…the said false statement concerning the alleged last physical contact that the Defendant had with her infant daughter and Ethan Perry’s alleged refusal to respond to her texts and voicemails regarding her daughter following an argument with Ethan Perry about the custody arrangements concerning her daughter…”

She also made a false statement concerning the alleged time-frame of when she gave Evelyn to Perry, since she “could not handle her daughter anymore” and his alleged threats to take her to court to address custody issues, according to investigators.

Count 10: False Report – “…the said false statement concerning the alleged time-frame of when the Defendant gave her infant daughter to Ethan Perry to keep since she could not handle her daughter anymore and Ethan Perry’s alleged threats to take the Defendant to court to address the custody of their daughter…”

Five counts against Megan Boswell list her lying about her mother, Angela Boswell’s involvement in the case.

According to the indictment, Megan Boswell also falsely reported that she thought Evelyn’s cause of death resulted from either her or her boyfriend, Hunter Wood, rolling over onto the child while sleeping and that she did not know the location of the child’s body.

Count 17: False Report – “…the said false statement concerning the death of her infant child and the Defendant’s claim that her child’s death resulted from either her or Hunter Wood rolling over onto the child while sleeping and that the Defendant did not know the location of the child’s body, contrary to Tennessee Code…”

Boswell was also charged with abusing the corpse of her toddler.

Finally, count 19 charges Boswell with not reporting the death of baby Evelyn.

Count 19: Failure to Report a Death Under Suspicious, Unusual or Unnatural Circumstances – “…did unlawfully, knowingly and felonious fail to report the death of her infant daughter, Evelyn Boswell, to the county medical examiner, local police, district attorney general or sheriff, where the death was from violence, trauma or in any suspicious, unusual or unnatural manner…”

You can watch the full press conference here: