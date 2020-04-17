Live Now
A FedEx driver saves the day after COVID-19 cancels a couple’s dream wedding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coronavirus pandemic forced Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins to give up their dream wedding in Hawaii, but they still had an unforgettable wedding day thanks to a FedEx driver with a very special delivery. 

Wedding photographs tell love stories, and photographers get a front row seat. 

“I’ve shot extravagant weddings with tons of people. This literally had five people and it’s probably the most special wedding I’ve ever photographed,” said Amy Shores, who owns Seaside Topsail Photography.

But it wasn’t the ceremony Kulenic and Perkins planned. 

They’d packed their suitcases, printed their boarding passes, and written their vows for their April 10 wedding in Hawaii.  Then coronavirus canceled their cruise, prevented the reception, and even temporarily closed the company making Dylan’s wedding band.

“Everything fell apart,” said Kulenic.

It didn’t stop their wedding, though.  

“I was very determined to get married April 10, very determined,” she added. 

The couple quickly planned a ceremony on the North Carolina coast, making sure to keep the group small, as the governor ordered.  

The day before the wedding, they were thrilled to find out the company making Dylan’s ring reopened and would overnight ship the ring.

There was just one problem: the ceremony was at 3 p.m., the ring was expected to arrive by 4:30 p.m.   

“As we are getting ready to go down to the beach the bride said could you please put a note on the front door for the FedEx man,” recalled Shores. “I put in capital letters “You have the ring.’”

FedEx Driver Joe Engel, who until then, had no idea what precious cargo he was carrying, headed toward the beach where the couple was exchanging vows. When she saw Engel, Kulenic ran toward him.

“We kind of met down the beach and I just handed it over to her and said congratulations,” said Engel. It was a picture-perfect moment. “I immediately turned and faced the camera and I just started snapping away,” said Shores.  

Engel says he was just doing his job. “I’m so happy that they had a great wedding and I didn’t ruin it by being the last-minute ring bearer,” he joked.

Kulenic says she’s so grateful for Engel and everyone who made the wedding a success. “I can’t thank him enough for what he did; I can’t thank Harlin diamonds enough they didn’t have to overnight it,” she said. 

It’s a moment of kindness forever captured in photographs.  

“You know with all of the bad going on, there are still good people in the world, and in the end, love wins,” said Shores. “It’s just a great story all the way around.”

