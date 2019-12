KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- One man is charged with aggravated assault after officers say an argument over gas money led to a shooting.

Just after midnight Knoxville police officers responded to Chestnut Street for reports of the shooting. Officers arrested Lamont Woods and charged him with aggravated assault. This comes after officers say Woods shot Michael Haley in his left arm.

Haley was taken to UT Hospital for treatment. A citation was not issued because the offense is a felony.