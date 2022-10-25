ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you heard of the Free Hill community in Athens? A producer with the Center for Rural Strategies is working to spread knowledge about this often-forgotten community.

Athens Area Council for the Arts is hosting the “Free Hill: Renewal and Rememory” exhibit created by Xandr Brown. The exhibit will be open from Oct. 26 through Dec. 12 at The Arts Center. On November 4, an opening reception will be held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. in the Willson Exhibit Room at The Arts Center.

According to the Council for the Arts, the exhibit shares the story of the Free Hill community in Athens. The community was established in the 1850s by free, educated African Americans. Those in the community owned property and businesses and by 1854, they advertised in newspapers. St. Mark’s AME Zion Church, built in 1867, was the cornerstone of the community and according to Tennessee Historical Commission, it was the first church built by and for African Americans in the McMinn County area.

“I use multimedia presentations as a way to create a chamber of memory that can be visited and revisited. They serve to encapsulate local, witnessed events that are excluded by formal accounts of history. Though Free Hill has no single theory of origin, the fact that it is gone is fixed in the hearts of the few remaining people that grew up there. My work is community-informed, relying on their individual recollections and experiences of a place that no longer exists,” said Brown about the exhibit.

According to the Council for the Arts, Brown aspires to create “community-engaged, multimedia exhibits” looking at oral histories, local customs, and documentaries. She graduated in 2018 from the University of Rochester with a BA in History and Communications with a minor in Environmental Humanities. Currently, she is a multimedia producer for the Center for Rural Strategies’ “The Daily Yonder.”

“Through portraiture, video, and oral accounts, my work illustrates the way historical phenomena don’t happen beyond us; rather they occur in the things we heard, what we felt, what we didn’t understand, and what we try so desperately to never forget.”

Free Hill: Renewal & Rememory was made possible by the Rural Assembly, a program of the Center for Rural Strategies. This program works toward “building more opportunity and better policy for rural communities” according to their website.

This exhibit is free to the public and open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibit, visit athensartscouncil.org/exhibitions/.