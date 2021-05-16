‘A leader, friend, and brother in Christ:’ Tennessee State Rep. Mike Carter dies after cancer battle

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter has died at the age of 67 after battling cancer.

The Republican lawmaker was a retired judge and small business owner representing Tennessee’s 29th district, which includes part of Hamilton County.

According to a post to Carter’s Twitter account, he died from pancreatic cancer late Saturday night surrounded by loved ones.

Mike lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer late last night, surrounded by his family. We’ll miss him very much. We appreciate your prayers during this difficult time. — Mike Carter (@RepMikeCarter) May 16, 2021

Governor Bill Lee called Carter “a leader, friend, and brother in Christ.”

I will miss Mike Carter who was a leader, friend and brother in Christ. Maria and I pray for the Carter family and we give thanks for his life. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 16, 2021

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said Carter was a dedicated public servant who will be missed by all who knew him.

It is with great sadness that our friend and colleague Chairman Mike Carter has left this life, but it is with great comfort that he was a man of faith and now has God’s greatest gift – eternal life. pic.twitter.com/Woq9RqcbTQ — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) May 16, 2021

Carter was admitted to the intensive care unit in August 2020 while he battled COVID-19, and announced his cancer diagnosis two months later.

Tennessee State Representative London Lamar (D-Memphis) said Carter’s dedication to the Volunteer State will never be forgotten.