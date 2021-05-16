‘A leader, friend, and brother in Christ:’ Tennessee State Rep. Mike Carter dies after cancer battle

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter has died at the age of 67 after battling cancer.
The Republican lawmaker was a retired judge and small business owner representing Tennessee’s 29th district, which includes part of Hamilton County.
According to a post to Carter’s Twitter account, he died from pancreatic cancer late Saturday night surrounded by loved ones.
Governor Bill Lee called Carter “a leader, friend, and brother in Christ.”
Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said Carter was a dedicated public servant who will be missed by all who knew him.
Carter was admitted to the intensive care unit in August 2020 while he battled COVID-19, and announced his cancer diagnosis two months later.
Tennessee State Representative London Lamar (D-Memphis) said Carter’s dedication to the Volunteer State will never be forgotten.