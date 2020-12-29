Baby born on Christmas Day in Johnson City weighs just 2.5 pounds

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Many people receive presents in the form of material items, but this Christmas, one local mother received the best gift of all — the gift of life after giving birth to 2.47-pound Parker Danny Wayne Ball.



Baby Parker

Photo courtesy: Marlena Sparks Elswick

News Channel 11 reached out to Parker’s mother, Keisha Davis, who said meeting Parker was an experience like none other.

“Knowing that I have a miracle baby is literally life changing,” Davis said. “You do everything in your power to make sure he’s OK and that he has everything he needs. It opens your eyes up to not take anything for granted in life and to count your blessings.”

Being a new mom is so scary because you never know what to expect, but you always have to expect there’s good and there’s bad, but definitely the bad because after every bad storm comes a perfect rainbow. Keisha Davis

Baby Parker made his grand appearance when Davis had to undergo an emergency C-section due to complications, and that arrival just happened to be at 1:10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Davis said Parker has a few goals he needs to reach before returning home with her, but he remains in good hands in the NICU at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

“We actually got to come home today, but Parker has to stay in the NICU until he reaches his goals, which are him being at least 4 pounds, being able to breathe without the help and being able to eat on his own with a few other goals,” Davis said.

Baby Parker reaching those goals will be the “perfect rainbow” that Davis and the rest of the family await.