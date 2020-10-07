‘A lot of these people, they’re comfortable here,’ woman says as Knoxville leaders announce intent to move tent camps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the near future, possibly within the next few weeks, Knoxville leaders will resume clearing out homeless camps across the city.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that by allowing those experiencing homelessness to live outside in encampments, they have more opportunities to stay physically distant; during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, physical distance is suggested by experts.

One camp is very hard to miss when driving along Blackstock Avenue. It’s gotten so big, it’s being referred to as “the tent city.”

The city of Knoxville had stopped breaking up homeless camps, but now leaders say with winter coming, it’s time to get those people experiencing homelessness back into shelters.

“We are making a coordinated shift in how we assist people who are unsheltered during COVID-19. While open-air encampments can offer physical distancing, the health, sanitation and safety concerns are worsening for those living in such encampments – including the onset of colder weather,” Mike Dunthorn, Homeless Program Coordinator for the City’s Office on Homelessness, said in a release on Friday.

That means the outreach efforts to get those in need back into shelters are also ramping up.

Ross Jones, Director of Operations for the Knoxville Dream Center, said outreach never truly stopped amid the pandemic; there was less of a presence and certain services were stopped, such as dental hygiene, but they were still out on Wednesday nights offering food.

Jones said now is the best time to get people into shelters before the nights get even colder, and those experiencing homelessness become even more vulnerable.

“We look at the homeless as some of the most vulnerable in our community. So, there are those that like to take advantage of that situation in downtown, whether that would be drug trafficking, perhaps, even potentially, sex trafficking. We don’t want anybody to be taken advantage of,” Jones said.

Jones said that Knoxville Dream Center is more of the friendly face to provide clothes and food, and then talks with the homeless about where they can go for help and why they should.

He said that while pushing them out of the camps might look bad, it really brings them closer to mental health and drug abuse services, as well as safety.

“That’s where people will start finding their ways out of homelessness. It’s not just a shelter. It’s somebody that they can talk to to get into other places or find a way into permanent housing. So that’s, I think that’s really the key of what’s going on right now,” Jones said.

Jones and other service providers are worried that once the people get kicked out, they will simply set up camp elsewhere instead of seeking shelter and getting help.

However, Charles Al-Bawi, representing the group, City Council Movement, believes moving the homeless from the camps is just a way to hide the problem and not fix it.

He said the camps could be good for those people in need if the city helped.

“Monitor so we can control and contain the issues they’re dealing with, whether it’s safety or hygiene…I imagine they have (bathroom trailers) with showers as well. They could be brought in and reserved for those people who are in tent city to be able to use and work on their hygiene,” Al-Bawi said.

Akia Moore, a 28-year-old living in the Blackstone camp, is on the fence about the move herself.

“It’s going to be pretty sad because a lot of these people, they’re comfortable here. I mean, I live here,” Moore said.

Moore said she had been living on the streets of Knoxville off and on since January.

She said last year she suffered multiple strokes and underwent open-heart surgery, before eventually ending up homeless.

Although the camp is currently her home, she doesn’t feel safe there.

“I get food stamps, but people steal my card, they steal my medication,” Moore said.

She said people are open about using drugs in the camp and leave needles on the ground.

Moore said she would’ve tried to get shelter, but she said when she tested positive for COVID-19, she was turned away.

However, according to the city, room was made for those experiencing homelessness to seek shelter if they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Part of ramping up the services again also includes the Volunteer Ministry Center reopening the “Guest House,” which provides quarantine space for homeless individuals who are waiting on COVID-19 test results or who have a positive test.

Moore said that the issue with many of the people living in the encampment is that they don’t want help from the local ministries.

Burt Rosen, CEO of Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries (KARM), said his group has also continued services during the pandemic, including when everything shut down.

By doing so, it gave his volunteers a chance to talk with the people living in the encampment to find out why they hadn’t reached out for shelter.

He said KARM never had no beds.

Rosen said his outreach groups learned some among those experiencing homelessness said they liked living in the camps because they didn’t have to follow any rules.

“But we also quickly saw was this is not a good situation for those folks. Even though they may suggest that they like it, what we noticed is, it was growing, it was dirty, there was not ample sanitation. We were hearing and seeing ourselves drugs, prostitution and all the stuff that you wouldn’t want to have happen there,” Rosen said.

He said on top of the encampment on Blackstock, the camping near the Broadway construction was also growing to the point where he had to warn visitors before they got onto KARM’s property.

Rosen said the challenge with the city resuming clearing out homeless camps is that they were there before COVID-19, along with a few other issues that weren’t being addressed like loitering and panhandling.

He said KARM tries to help the homeless as much as they can by providing food, shelter, mental health services and drug abuse services; but the people have to be willing to get the help.

Moore knew exactly what he was talking about.

“It’s so hard for me to get help, but the people who do get help abuse it. It’s sad and ridiculous,” Moore said.

Rosen believes about only 10% of those experiencing homelessness whom are living in the camps will actually seek shelter. The rest will set up camp elsewhere or leave the city.

Moore said she would probably go back to Alabama.

Rosen said that hopefully they will get more than 10% at their door.

“Some number of people will come our way, seeking shelter, liking the idea of a shower. They may or may not want to go into long-term recovery programs that we offer, but the idea is that once we get them in the door, if they come in and perhaps get a taste of a different life, we’ll be able to work with them and get them into recovery programs,” Rosen said.

Rosen said they have to update their facilities to take in more people for the winter and follow safety guidelines for COVID-19.

The city was able to help with an additional $2.2 million in CARES Act funding for the upgrades.

“I am pleased that Knox Area Rescue Ministries, Volunteer Ministry Center and the Salvation Army have been able to work with Health Department guidance to modify their facilities to allow safer sheltering during the pandemic. Our immediate goal now is to try to get everyone we can into a healthy, sheltered space,” Mike Dunthorn said.

On top of making more room and having the right PPE to help keep everyone safe, Rosen said they also added ionization devices to the air system, which purifies the circulating air.

The city said that they don’t have a set date to clean out the camps.

Eric Vreeland, a spokesperson for the city of Knoxville, said the protocols for removing and cleaning the camps haven’t changed.

“Outreach workers notify campers on city property well in advance when encampments are scheduled to be cleaned, and connect persons who are homeless with services including shelter and emergency housing, social support services and case management,” Vreeland said. “On the scheduled clean-out date, outreach workers accompany KPD and City Public Service Department workers to once again offer assistance with shelter placement and other services.”

