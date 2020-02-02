A man faces charges after Knoxville police say he shot at a home with his child inside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man now facing charges after police say he shot at a home with his child inside.
An arrest report for Mark Blanton Junior stated he drove to a home on Wilson Avenue and shot into the back of it. A woman told Knoxville Police her three-year-old child was inside and she feared both she and the child would be harmed by the gunfire.
WATE 6 On Your Side is told Blanton is a convicted felon in Knox County. He is now being charged with possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved.
