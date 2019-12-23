A new fire station in Knox County aims to cut down on 911 response times

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire officials celebrated the opening of Station 27, located at 5651 Strawberry Plains Pike, on Monday near the intersection of John Sevier Highway.

The East Knox County location replaced their existing location in the Forks of the River Industrial Park, a more residential area. Rural Metro Fire’s Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell said a majority of their calls were from residential spots.

“The biggest thing we want to do is lower the amount of dangers and threats that are in the community the best we can. The best way we know how to do that is put a fire station near where people live and where they’re going to live every day, in their homes, where more of those fires are going to happen,” Bagwell said.

Bagwell pointed out the new location is now more visible and more accessible, if a customer needs to visit. He also noted the new station is funded entirely by Rural Metro, a subscription-based service throughout Knox County, and highlighted the fact that no tax dollars were involved in the project.

Put simply, this means a faster response time for those calling 911 in an emergency, Bagwell said. It also opens up an opportunity for teamwork.

“This station runs a lot with the station that’s further up, toward Andrew Johnson Highway,” he said. “So, these two stations are now a little closer and easier to get to each other, so when one needs help from another on a particular call, they’re closer and can get there faster.”

The new station was built with the public, and first responders, in mind. It’s also more energy-efficient than the former station, at the industrial park, which was built in 1991.

“This station is modern and has LED lighting. It has sensors that … turn the lights on and off, so you don’t have to worry about that. It has a smoke removal system for the exhaust system in the trucks, so therefore we are reducing the number of carbon particulates that are in the bay that firefighters breathe that are causing cancer,” Bagwell said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said the move is important for this part of the county.

“The county is experiencing growth everywhere, which is part of the reason that this placement here is so important. Our county is very diverse, very eclectic, from downtown with Market Square to Halls, which is more country; then you get out to Corryton and those areas, but they all deserve great services. That’s what’s great about our partnership with Rural Metro is they’ve been able to provide that,” Jacobs said.