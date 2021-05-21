A rolling job fair could be coming to an East Tennessee town near you

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — They can’t make it any easier. A job fair is happening this summer that will actually come to you, or, pretty close to you.

One application entitles you to 700 job opportunities, according to Express Employment Professionals. They are calling the series of job fairs “Takin’ it to the Streets.” The company will be visiting a different town each Friday during June and July.

“A lot of people say well, I don’t want a temp job. Some of these factories are hiring them as soon as they’ve been there a week,” said Angelia Myers of Express Pro. “They [applicants} kinda can go out and see what job fits them, you know, to start all over. With the stimulus getting cut off and there are families that need work.”

The fairs start Friday, June 4 and will be held every Friday through June and July.

For dates, times and locations, visit these website and Facebook pages:

Express Employment Professionals in Roane County

Express Employment Professionals in Clinton

Express Employment Professionals in Knoxville