A trillion trees by 2050: Rep. Burchett cosponsors legislation with carbon, jobs top of mind

WASHINGTON (WATE) — Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett is taking part with other Washington lawmakers cosponsoring legislation that would plant one trillion trees globally by 2050.

The “Trillion Trees Act,” sponsored by Arkansas Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman, lists Rep. Burchett as an original cosponsor.

“No question we can do a better job taking care of the environment, but big government, one-size-fits-all proposals that threaten our economy are not the answer,” Rep. Burchett said in a Feb. 13 release. “The Trillion Trees Act is sensible legislation that not only lowers atmospheric carbon by planting and conserving forests, but adds quality jobs while preserving the American economy. This is an achievable, reasonable first step toward doing our part in lowering carbon in the atmosphere.”

The other lawmakers signing on: U.S. Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rob Wittman (R-Va.), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Andy Barr (R-Ky.), Pete Stauber (R-Minn.), Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and David Joyce (R-Ohio) are also original cosponsors.

The legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives on Feb. 12.

The bill states its purpose is “to establish forest management, reforestation, and utilization

practices which lead to the sequestration of greenhouse gases, and for other purposes.”

The bill also seeks to incentivize the use of wood products as carbon sequestration devices, Rep. Burchett’s office said Thursday.

According to the bill sponsors, the Trillion Trees Act is based on a July 2019 Swiss report, “The global trees restoration potential,” which was featured by the American Academy for the Advancement of Science that concluded planting 1 trillion trees across the world could sequester 205 gigatonnes of carbon — roughly the equivalent of two-thirds of all manmade carbon since the Industrial Revolution.

President Donald Trump had announced the U.S. would be joining the Trillion Trees Initiative at a conference in Davos, Switzerland, and reiterated this pledge during the 2020 State of the Union address.

Rep. Burchett saying via Twitter the “best part” of the Trillion Trees Act is the creation of jobs instead of destroying the economy.

I'm an original cosponsor of the Trillion Trees Act. Great piece of legislation that focuses on planting and maintaining forests to reduce carbon levels. The best part: it creates jobs instead of destroying our economy. Thanks @RepWesterman for introducing! https://t.co/2pCzUwzRgT — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) February 12, 2020

