AAA, airport travel officials expect record-setting holiday numbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday season isn’t quite over just yet. With New Year’s Eve just days away, travel officials are expecting high numbers to close out 2019.

AAA Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani said the organization is expecting 104 million people to hit the roads this weekend.

While millions of people are looking to drive to their destination, others prefer to fly.

Some travelers to McGhee Tyson Airport from Detriot found out firsthand how the high demand was affecting flights. Sarah Pleiman said Friday her flight was delayed overnight.

“Oh there was at least 50 just on my plane; at least 50,” Pleiman said when asked if there were any more passengers that were delayed on their trip to Knoxville.

While the McGhee Tyson Airport seemed to run like clockwork today, they are expecting a different story on Sunday. The spokeswoman for the airport said they plan on issuing a travel alert for Sunday.