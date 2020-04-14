Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active cases in Knox County, 170 total
Live Now
Gov. Bill Lee holding news conference in Chattanooga after surveying tornado damage
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

AAA announces $125 million in relief for auto insurance policyholders

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — AAA on Monday announced that members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers will receive premium refunds totaling $125 million.

Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16, 2020 to May 15, 2020 will receive a 20 percent policy refund check for this period, according to a AAA news release. Refund checks are expected to be mailed by the end of May. No action is required on the part of members.

“We recognize the extreme financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on AAA members across the country. It has impacted many of our members’ livelihoods and changed their routines,” said John Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer, in the release. “This is one important way we have been working to help AAA members.”

AAA is also providing free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and front-line first responders. The program will help in case of a vehicle breakdown, battery problem or flat tire.

Medical personnel and first responders who need a service during this crisis can call 800-400-4222.

Lastly, AAA is donating $1 million to United Way to bolster their COVID-19 relief efforts across the country, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking"

Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak"

Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week"

Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano"

What is considered recovered from COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is considered recovered from COVID-19?"

Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter"

State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter