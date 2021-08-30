AAA: Hurricane Ida likely to cause gas price changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — AAA reports that gas prices stayed steady throughout the state over the weekend, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ida is likely to stir up gas prices.

The auto group said these fluctuations in gas prices may be seen leading into Labor Day weekend.

The Tennessee gas price average sits at $2.85 — 4 cents fewer than a month ago — and 86 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA.

“Until the power is restored to Gulf Coast refineries, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused on the oil and gas industry, but motorists regionally can expect price fluctuations,” said Megan Cooper with AAA. “Typically, a category 4 storm could mean three-plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.”

AAA reports the following stats:

94% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.66 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.12 for regular unleaded

Tennessee moved to the 9th least expensive market in the nation

Also according to AAA, the highest recorded average price for the Knoxville area was more than 10 years ago, when it was $4.652 on Sept. 15, 2008.