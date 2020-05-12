AAA: Tennessee gas prices rise for first time in over two months

Tenn. (WATE) – Gas prices in Tennessee are rising for the first time in nearly 10 weeks.

According to AAA, the state gas price average is now $1.60, six cents higher than last week. AAA analysts said the boost in demand as the state begins reopening is helping to push those prices higher.

Those prices have gone up slightly here in the Knoxville area. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is sitting at $1.56 Tuesday morning, up 7 cents from last week.

Prices are still way lower than what we were paying last year at $2.55 a gallon.