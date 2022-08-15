JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As gas prices continue their downward trend, The Auto Club Group announced Tennessee has some of the lowest prices in the United States.

A release from AAA on Monday states that Tennessee’s gas prices dropped another 12 cents on average in the last week. The state’s average cost of gas per gallon is $3.50, almost 69 cents less expensive than it was at the same time in July.

AAA reports that 60% of gas stations in Tennessee have prices below $3.50. The national average gas price fell last week to $3.95 as oil prices stabilize and domestic driving decreased.

The most expensive gas in Northeast Tennessee is in Johnson County, where AAA reports the county’s average price is $3.608. Neighboring Unicoi County has the cheapest average of $3.495.

A recent AAA survey found that the majority of adults in the U.S. have made some sort of change to their driving habits to cope with prices, with the majority driving less and combining errands.