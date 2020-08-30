ABC to air Black Panther movie & Boseman tribute Sunday night

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – ABC is paying tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away Friday at age 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

The network will televise the film “Black Panther” commercial free, followed by an ABC News special “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King.” The movie begins at 8:00 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side, followed by the news special at 10:20 p.m.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement. He had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”