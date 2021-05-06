Abrams Falls Trail to close part of each week for rehabilitation beginning May 10

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WATE) — Abrams Falls Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will partially close beginning May 10 for repairs, park officials said.

The trail in Cades Cove will be closed Monday through Thursday each week until November, but remain fully open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Trailhead access from Cades Cove to the Rabbit Creek Trail will also be closed, but the trail itself will remain open and can be accessed from Abrams Creek, the Park said.

“The Trails Forever partnership with the Friends of the Smokies has allowed our talented trail crews to completely transform some of the busiest trails across the park so that they can be enjoyed forever,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We know that some will be disappointed by the temporary closures, but I can assure you that the long-term results are well worth the short-term inconvenience.”

Photo showing damage to Abrams Falls trail, released by the Great Smoky Mountain National Park on May 6, 2021 Photo showing damage to Abrams Falls trail, released by the Great Smoky Mountain National Park on May 6, 2021 Photo showing damage to Abrams Falls trail, released by the Great Smoky Mountain National Park on May 6, 2021

Abrams Falls Trail is one of the busiest trails in the park in one of the busiest areas of the park, Cades Cove. The trail winds through a pine-oak forest along Abrams Creek for 2.5 miles before reaching the 20-foot Abrams Falls.

“Due to high use, many areas are severely eroded and in need of repair to improve safety and to ensure the sustainability of the trail surface for years to come,” the park said in a press release. “The trail crew will focus rehabilitation efforts on several targeted locations between the trailhead and the falls. The work will improve overall trail safety and protect natural resources by improving the tread surface, reducing trail braiding, and improving drainage to prevent further erosion.”

In addition to the work on Abrams Falls Trail in 2021, the crews will perform other critical trail work across the park on trails such as the Noah Bud Ogle Nature Trail, Oconaluftee River Trail, and Fighting Creek Nature Trail.

The Trails Forever program also provides an opportunity for volunteers to work alongside the trail crew to preserve the trails for future generations. Volunteer workdays for the Trails Forever program are held every Tuesday, May through August. Prior registration is required. Contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov for more details and to register.