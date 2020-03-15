Academy of Country Music Awards postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: Keith Urban accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards which was scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas has been postponed and rescheduled to September due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Academy of Country Music, the time and venue of the postponed show is to be determined. The show will still air on the CBS broadcast network.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased to the ACM Awards and other related ACM events.