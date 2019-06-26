Accused Appalachian Trail killer set for competency hearing

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – According to a federal court docket, the man accused of killing a hiker and severely injuring another on the Appalachian Trail in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for a competency hearing.

The competency hearing for James Jordan, 30, of West Yarmouth, Mass., is scheduled for July 3 in U.S. Federal Court in Abingdon.

Jordan is accused of fatally stabbing Ronald S. Sanchez, Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, to death on the Appalachian Trail in Wythe County, Va.

A second victim, a female hiker, was also injured in the attack.

According to records, Jordan remains in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

