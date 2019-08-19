Accused Kingsport dentist shooter office pleads not guilty on all counts

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – The man accused of fatally shooting his wife at a Kingsport dentist office in February has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Harry Weaver entered the not guilty plea Monday morning in the Sullivan County Circuit Court.

Weaver’s next court date is set for October 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Weaver was also ordered to stop writing letters to the victim’s family.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

PREVIOUS STORY

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife at a Kingsport dentist office earlier this year is due in court today.

The shooting took place back in February at Doctor David Guy Dentistry off Colonial Heights Road. His wife, Kelly Weaver, was an employee at the practice.

Harry Weaver is expected to be arraigned today on additional charges, including attempted second-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault and reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon.