Accused murderer Joel Guy files motion to represent himself

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joel Guy, the man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents in 2016, wants to act as his own counsel.

That’s according to the newest motion filed by Guy’s defense attorneys on Tuesday, with a hearing on that motion is set for Wednesday morning.

Guy is accused of murdering and dismembering his parents at their West Knox County home over the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday. He’s facing charges of first-degree murder, felony murder and abuse of a corpse.

A jury should be selected by Friday and testimony is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Latest Posts