ACT, SAT scores optional for UT through fall 2025

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee says all ACT and SAT scores will remain optional through the fall of 2025 admissions cycle.

The university moved to a test-optional application process last July because of the coronavirus pandemic. School officials say the extension will help cut down on stress and anxiety for students looking to apply.

Students can elect to add test scores at a later date to be included in their application, but they cannot switch back to test-optional after including scores.

If you choose not to submit test scores, you will be considered a test-optional applicant. Test-optional applicants are required to submit an additional essay.

Some students will still be required to provide SAT or ACT scores, including home-schooled students and students who have attended a school not using alpha or numerical grades.

Students can still submit ACT or SAT scores if they believe they reflect their academic achievements.