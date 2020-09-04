Active COVID-19 cases at University of Tennessee have risen 51% in three days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of active COVID-19 cases at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville have risen by over 50% in the first three days of September.

According to the latest data available on the University of Tennessee-Knoxville COVID-19 dashboard, there are 369 active cases at the university as of Thursday. Of the 369 cases, 363 are students.

The university has reported 126 new cases since 243 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, a 51.9% rise in total active cases. Self-isolations grew from 1,253 to 1,649 during the same period, a rise of 31.4%.

There are 827 non-residential students and 754 residential students currently in isolation. There are 66 university employees in isolation.

University of Tennessee-Knoxville has also reported 254 recoveries since June 8.

The University of Tennessee on Wednesday identified Alpha Omicron Pi and Alpha Chi Omega as the latest sororities at the Knoxville campus to have COVID-19 clusters associated with their organizations.

It came just one day after Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa were also identified for COVID-19 clusters. They join Zeta Tau Alpha, Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Delta Pi on a list of sororities to have COVID-19 clusters identified in the last two weeks.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

School officials have asked Greek organizations to manage their own self-isolation needs and implement COVID-19 operational plans they were required to develop during the summer.

Six student organizations, later identified as Greek life groups, were placed on interim suspension last week for reportedly holding gatherings that violated UT’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.