KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New data released Wednesday by the Knox County Health Department shows COVID-19 is spreading faster in the community than ever before, with the active case count nearly doubling to over 12,000 in a 7-day period.

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, active cases jumped from 6,766 to 12,188. The health department also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths during that time.

The 7-day period also saw the county reach the highest rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents since the pandemic began. Both the 7-day and 14-day new case trend per 100,000 residents also reached new highs.

Knox County reported 1,136 COVID-19 cases among 5-17 year-olds during the 7-day period. Monday, Jan. 10 saw 244 new cases among 5-17 year-olds reported in the county, the fourth-highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

The total number of COVID-19 positive inpatients hospitalized in the region was 471 as of Jan. 15, a total not seen in since early October. The total number of regional hospitalizations on Jan. 8 was 361.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.