‘Active search’ for person who ran from officers in North Knoxville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A search was underway Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. through the 4 o’clock hour for someone who authorities say ran from officers.

Several people called in telling WATE 6 On Your Side there was a Sheriff’s Office helicopter flying over North Knoxville – we saw it too.

Dispatch telling us that it’s part of “an active search” that was underway for someone who bailed out during a pursuit.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more on this breaking news and will bring you updates as they’re made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter