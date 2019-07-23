‘Active search’ for person who ran from officers in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A search was underway Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. through the 4 o’clock hour for someone who authorities say ran from officers.

Several people called in telling WATE 6 On Your Side there was a Sheriff’s Office helicopter flying over North Knoxville – we saw it too.

Dispatch telling us that it’s part of “an active search” that was underway for someone who bailed out during a pursuit.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more on this breaking news and will bring you updates as they’re made available.