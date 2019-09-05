AD: Assistant coach with Catholic High School fired after DUI charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The assistant football coach with Catholic High School who was charged with a DUI over the weekend has been fired, according to athletic director Jason Surlas.

Andrew Franklin was charged with driving under the influence early Sunday morning after a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a car leaving Catholic High School at a high rate of speed around 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

After initiating a traffic stop and identifying Franklin, the deputy noted Franklin had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

