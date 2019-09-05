AD: Assistant coach with Catholic High School fired after DUI charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The assistant football coach with Catholic High School who was charged with a DUI over the weekend has been fired, according to athletic director Jason Surlas.
RELATED: Catholic High assistant coach charged with DUI
Andrew Franklin was charged with driving under the influence early Sunday morning after a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a car leaving Catholic High School at a high rate of speed around 1:19 a.m. Sunday.
After initiating a traffic stop and identifying Franklin, the deputy noted Franklin had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when additional details are made available.
Latest Stories
- Proposed law would treat crimes against police like hate crimes
- Funding for Autism CARES Act set to expire at end of month
- Tips to help kids with technology overload
- TBI makes good on $32K reward to citizens who helped in the capture of Curtis Watson
- Morristown restaurants up, down in latest inspections