AD: ETSU did not fire or force Shay to resign, former coach to receive $450K

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University Athletics Director Scott Carter says the university did not force first-year men’s basketball coach Jason Shay to resign.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Carter said Shay made the decision to step down.

Earlier today, ETSU and Coach Shay completed execution of the attached separation agreement. This agreement reflects ETSU’s appreciation of Coach Shay’s six years of service to our institution. During his tenure, Coach Shay contributed to the success of two conference championship teams, prioritized the graduation of our student-athletes, and led the men’s basketball team through the pandemic. I would like to take this opportunity to address some of the speculation that appears in the news and on social media. ETSU did not fire Coach Shay nor force Coach Shay to resign. As outlined in the terms of the separation agreement, in Coach Shay’s statement and in my previous statement, Coach Shay decided to resign. I again want to thank Coach Jason Shay for his dedication to the men’s basketball program and continue to wish Coach Shay and his family the very best. I ask for your continued support for our student-athletes and entire university community. Statement from ETSU Athletics Director Scott Carter

The statement addresses questions about whether Shay was pushed to resign over the men’s basketball team kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

Shay’s resignation was announced Tuesday.

FILE – ETSU Athletics Director Scott Carter

ETSU also released Shay’s separation agreement on Thursday. According to the agreement, the university will pay the former coach $450,000 in “complete fulfillment of its obligations under the contract” in monthly payments of $18,750 per month for two years.

The university will also provide Shay and his family with health insurance for two years or until he accepts full-time employment elsewhere. ETSU will pay the employer’s portion of the premiums while Shay will pay the employee’s portion of the premiums.

Under the terms of his original contract signed last May, Shay would have had to pay ETSU $300,000 for resigning before the end of his contract.

Separation agreement: