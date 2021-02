KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thanks to two local organizations, the outdoors just became a lot more accessible for children with disabilities at Dogwood Elementary School.

The Legacy Parks Foundation along with the Knox Education Foundation donated an adaptive wheelchair to the school to help kids of all abilities get outdoors and play with their classmates.

The wheelchair was designed by MIT engineers. A unique lever system lets kids roll over grass, tree limbs and even rocks.