Adaptive mountain biking event coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Adaptive mountain biking is making its way to Knoxville this weekend.

Catalyst Sports gives athletes of all abilities the chance to discover their strength and connect to nature.

Before riding down the mountain, each participant will be taught proper riding technique and be fitted to their bike. There are still spaces for participants and volunteers to sign up for the two-day event on Sharp’s Ridge.

The adaptive mountain biking event will be held Saturday, March 27 and Sunday the 28th.

You can sign up on catalystsports.org. The organization also offers adaptive paddling and climbing programs.