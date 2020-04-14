Addiction treatment centers change the way they provide services

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While many people are staying home, people battling addiction may be finding it harder to cope. Addiction treatment centers nationwide are changing the way they provide services.

Casa Trinity is hosting group therapy via Zoom, which allows them to continue following social distancing guidelines while giving clients the help they need.

“I’ve been clean for seven months now and it has been challenging due to this COVID-19. However, it is my responsibility in these challenging moments to be able to reinvent myself,” said Jaymar Griffin, a client of Casa Trinity.

The CEO of Casa Trinity gives people battling addiction advice on how to improve their daily routine during this difficult time.

“I would tell them to increase their appointments with the clinician, and attend support groups via Zoom,” said Ann Domingos, CEO of Casa Trinity.

“They should continue to eat well, exercise and utilize the coping mechanisms they have acquired through the treatment process,” said Trinity.

If you or someone you know is battling addiction, visit Casa Trinity.