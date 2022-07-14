NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another case of monkeypox has been reported in Davidson County, according to health experts.

The Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday morning one new monkeypox case has been presumptively confirmed in Nashville, bringing the total number of cases to four.

Public health officials reported the first presumptive case July 7, with two more additional cases added three days later, on July 10.

All four cases are considered presumptive pending further confirmatory testing to be done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

None of the Davidson County cases have been hospitalized, according to Metro Public Health. The MPHD Investigation Team works to identify and reach out to all potential contacts of each case. Those contacts are interviewed and their appropriate form of potential treatment is then determined.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder; monkeypox is rarely fatal.

The virus is spread from person to person through:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids;

Respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact; or

Touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Although infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion before the development of the rash, many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mild or no symptoms other than the rash.

People should be alert for the appearance of new rashes characterized by sores, bumps or fluid filled bumps and contact their primary care provider if they have questions.

The CDC reports that monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Most people recover in two to four weeks, but the disease can be serious in rare instances, especially for immunocompromised people, children and those who are pregnant. People who have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.