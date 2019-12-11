Additional reward offered for info leading to the capture of last Nashville juvenile escapee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Youth Opportunity officials added a new reward of $10,000 on Monday afternoon for information leading to the arrest and capture of Brandon Caruthers.

On Monday night, Youth Opportunity says a Brentwood attorney is adding to that reward.

Ben Rose of RoseFirm, PLLC is offering a reward of $500.00 for information provided to Nashville Crime Stoppers that lead to his capture.

This is in addition to the previous reward of $2,500 from TBI.

The total reward is now $13,000 for information leading to Caruthers arrest and capture.

Brandon Caruthers has been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.

He escaped from the downtown Nashville juvenile detention center on Saturday, November 30th, 2019.

Youth Opportunity will also be donating $10,000 to the Metro Nashville Police Departments Juvenile task force for their commitment to the citizens of Nashville regarding this case.