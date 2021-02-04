Adopt-a-Plot project helps track nature’s calendar in the Great Smoky Mountains

GAITLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are recruiting volunteers to adopt and monitor areas to help track seasonal biological data. Volunteers will collect data from areas near parking lots or along trails which will help researchers understand the tree foliage change and plant flowering dates.

The Adopt-a-Plot program will also help park scientists better understand how the changing weather patterns affect the ecosystems and the seasonal timing of wildflower blooms and changing colors in the fall.

Plots will be throughout the park and should be monitored at least once or twice a month starting in the spring as they begin to grow and lasting until they die in the fall.

Volunteers are required to attend one virtual training session. The workshop will go over tree, fruit and flower identification tips and data collection protocols. These sessions will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

If interested, people can email GRSM_Phenology@nps.gov to register for training.