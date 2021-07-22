Adoption fees waived through Sunday for Young-Williams’ ‘Meow Bowwow Luau’ event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Summertime is a busy season for animal shelters nationwide and Young-Williams Animal Center is no exception. To help get adoptable pets into good homes, they’re hosting a “Meow Bowwow Luau” event waiving adoption fees through Sunday.

The animal center has too many furry friends and is at full capacity. The “Meow Bowwow Luau” event aims to waive adoption fees as long as a donation is given in any amount. Pet supplies can also be donated if adoption or fostering isn’t possible for some homes.

The special runs through Sunday, July 25. Puppies are not included.