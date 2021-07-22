Adoption fees waived through Sunday for Young-Williams’ ‘Meow Bowwow Luau’ event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Summertime is a busy season for animal shelters nationwide and Young-Williams Animal Center is no exception. To help get adoptable pets into good homes, they’re hosting a “Meow Bowwow Luau” event waiving adoption fees through Sunday.

The animal center has too many furry friends and is at full capacity. The “Meow Bowwow Luau” event aims to waive adoption fees as long as a donation is given in any amount. Pet supplies can also be donated if adoption or fostering isn’t possible for some homes.

The special runs through Sunday, July 25. Puppies are not included.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Shark Week Blimp flying over downtown Knoxville Thursday

Future of proposed Roane County rehab center in jeopardy following commission vote

Claiborne County woman's petition seeks to keep father's killer in prison

Donatos Pizza hiring

Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Tennessee state parks

Parking fees to be tested at Laurel Falls trailhead