Adults, children flown to UT Medical Center following crash in Jefferson County

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) – A multiple-vehicle crash Thursday near the Interstate 40 and Interstate 81 split in Jefferson County resulted in several hospitalizations including children.

Five people have been hospitalized. Charges are pending for one driver, according to a preliminary crash report.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Thursday around 4:39 p.m. on I-81 North near the White Pine Road exit and involved an overturned tractor-trailer and a SUV.

The SUV, which was carrying three children and two adults, was traveling north on I-81 when the 39-year-old driver, Ryan Federici, lost control and collided into the right side of the tractor-trailer.

From the initial collision, both vehicles went off the roadway to the left into a ditch line, with the SUV getting caught beneath the tractor-trailer before rolling over beside it in the ditch.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

From the SUV – the driver, the 37-year-old female passenger, along with three children ages 14 years old, nine years old and two years old, were flown to UT Medical Center. The 9-year-old boy was listed in critical condition.

The northbound lanes of I-81 remained closed while law enforcement conducted the investigation. The lanes were cleared just before 10 p.m. according to Tennessee Department of Transportation.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details, including the patients’ conditions, are released by authorities.