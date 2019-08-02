Advanced Financial holding backpack giveaway in Knoxville Friday

Advance Financial is hosting a free backpack giveaway in Knoxville Friday.

Kicking off at 11 a.m., the company will be giving away 100 backpacks to Knoxville area students.

This will be on a first come- first serve basis.

There will be tons of activities for students and their families. There will also be four backpacks that have a golden ticket inside. Those tickets earn the parent or guardian a chance to try and grab as much cash as they can in the advance financial cash machine.

Advance Financial is located at 5527 Clinton Highway.

The giveaway is a part of Advance Financial’s statewide ‘Pack-4-School’ initiative which celebrates education.