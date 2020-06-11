A&E hit show ‘Live PD’ canceled amid protests over police brutality, host confirms

(WSPA) – The popular A&E show “Live PD” has been canceled, the show’s host Dan Abrams confirmed on Twitter Wednesday night.
The cancellation of the show comes in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests against police brutality, as well as the cancelation of “Cops” by the Paramount Network on Tuesday.
“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on ‘Live PD,’” A&E said in a statement to Deadline. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”
The shows follows several police departments around the country, with the host tossing to live action from different officers’ patrols.
