KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the most successful and influential American rock bands is coming to Knoxville early next year. Tickets for the Knoxville Aerosmith concert at Thompson-Boling Arena go on sale on Friday, May 5.

Aerosmith is launching its “Peace Out” farewell tour this September, the band announced on Monday and one of its stops will be in Knoxville. Aerosmith will play Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Thompson-Boling Arena states on its events page that the rock legends comprising Aerosmith have announced PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes.

“Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band,” a news release states. “In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.”

Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be sold online via Ticketmaster.

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”