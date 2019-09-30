Affidavit: Chattanooga mother posts video of her smoking with baby present; tells police she ‘didn’t want that (expletive) baby anyway’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC/WATE) – A Chattanooga woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse after a Facebook Live video reportedly showed her smoking with her one-month-old baby.

ABC-affiliate station WTVC News Channel 9 reports that according to an arrest report, Chattanooga Police responded to the Bayberry Apartments on Wilson Street Sunday evening after several people alerted them to the Facebook video.

According to the affidavit, Tybresha Sexton told police the reports weren’t true and allowed an officer to check the infant.

The investigating officer says in the affidavit that Sexton had a heavy odor of alcohol on her breath and made irrational statements.

The report also states several neighbors then came to the apartment and showed police clips of the 30-minute video where Sexton shook the infant, picked her up by the arm, and dropped her.

According to the affidavit, Sexton loudly said she “didn’t want that f***in’ baby anyway,” and she “already told them that.”

The arrest report says the infant is now with Sexton’s mother.

Watch the video below. WARNING: This video is disturbing, and contains offensive language.