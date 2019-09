Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs are teaming up with Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation to open a new affordable housing complex in East Knoxville Thursday.

Located along McConnell Street, Five Points 3 will have 28 buildings and 80 units.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting set for Thursday morning. This opening is part of the 4 phase revitalization of the five points community.