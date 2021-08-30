Knoxville walkway to be lit up in honor of local soldier killed in Afghanistan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The walkway over Knoxville’s Henley Street will be lit up in red, white and blue to honor U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a graduate of Gibbs High School who was killed in the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

Knauss was one of 13 American service members that were killed when a suicide bomber and gunmen attacked Thursday outside Kabul’s airport during the evacuation of American forces and allies.

According to a release from the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), 23-year-old Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, of Corryton, Tennessee, was supporting noncombatant evacuation operations at the time of the attack on Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Knauss joined the Army in May of 2016. Following training at the Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga., he was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division and deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 as an infantryman.

Now, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Congressman Tim Burchett along with other community leaders will light the walkway to honor Knauss’ service and sacrifice for the United States of America.

“Ryan gave his life outside that airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Knauss family is in my prayers.” tweeted Rep. Tim Burchett, of Knoxville, who represents Tennessee’s Second Congressional District.

The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.