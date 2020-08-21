After 5 months, AMC Theaters reopens its doors, cautiously

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa (AP) — After five months of being closed due to the coronavirus, the major movie theaters chains in the U.S. are starting to reopen.
AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr visited the AMC Waterfront 22 in West Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh, on its opening day Thursday. It is one of 113 AMC locations to open nationwide, touting retro movies and retro pricing and strict sanitary policies to entice audiences back to theaters.
Many were eager to get back to the theaters, although for most the 15 cent tickets were the main draw. After opening day, back catalog films will cost $5 a ticket.
