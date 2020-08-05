After possible COVID-19 exposure, Sethi tells News Channel 11 he will get a ‘rapid test’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of Tennessee’s primary election, public health officials have announced that top Republican political candidates and others may have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

Hamilton County Health Department confirmed Wednesday there was a virus exposure at a Lincoln Day Dinner in Chattanooga, a GOP event that was held Friday.

According to the county, case investigations concluded that a person attended the event while in their infectious period.

Senate GOP hopefuls Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty were in attendance. They are locked in a tough race for an open seat.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel interviewed Sethi not long after the news broke about the possible exposure in Hamilton County.

Sethi was in Jonesborough Wednesday evening for a last minute campaign stop ahead of Thursday’s election.

“I’ve been asymptomatic, and as I said I literally just found this out…we’ll do a rapid test and we’ll do the right thing,” Sethi said.

Tennessee Capitol Bureau reporter Chris Bundgaard tweeted moments ago that Bill Hagerty’s campaign revealed Hagerty has already been tested for COVID-19 and the test came back negative.

