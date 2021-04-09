After website crash, another chance to buy a carton of Dolly Parton ice cream

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream said their website experienced 50 times more traffic than average after sales of the Parton-inspired flavor went live

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You’ll have another chance to buy a limited-edition flavor of ice cream made in collaboration with Dolly Parton after high demand for the dessert caused the online retail site to temporarily crash.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream joined with East Tennessee icon Dolly Parton to create a limited-edition flavor with proceeds benefitting the Imagination Library, a program started by Parton to mail children free books from the time their born until they begin school.

The Dolly-inspired flavor, strawberry pretzel pie, was announced last month. According to the website, it has layers of salty pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream and strawberry sauce.

Only 10,000 pints were made to be sold online at at Jeni’s shops around the country.

Sales of the limited-edition pint and a special commemorative poster went live on Jeni’s site Thursday, April 8. Two minutes after announcing sales had begun, Jeni’s Ice Cream took to Twitter to say that the site was down due to extraordinary demand.

Did y’all just break our website? — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 8, 2021

Jeni’s Ice Cream said they will give fans still looking to purchase the special pint a 48-hour notice on social media and via email before sales resume on jenis.com. Sales are limited to two pints per order.

To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry. This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running. — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 8, 2021

A statement on jenis.com said the site experienced 50 times more users than it typically sees.