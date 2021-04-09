No injuries reported in East Knoxville train derailment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple agencies responded to a reported train derailment late Friday night.

Knoxville Fire Department confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that a train derailment had occurred near a funeral home off Rutledge Pike in northeast Knoxville. KFD said no Hazmat crews were needed and no injuries were reported.

The number of train cars derailed was unknown as of late Friday night. KFD said Norfolk Southern was investigating the incident.

Knoxville Police confirmed late Friday that Norfolk Southern was working the train derailment in East Knoxville near the 5400 block of Rutledge Pike. Crews were on the scene inspecting the area. There were no injuries and no hazmat threat to public safety.

Traffic will be blocked at the railroad crossing on Ault Road and Spring Hill Road closest to Rutledge Pike for an extended period of time, KPD said.

This is a developing story.