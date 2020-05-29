Agents continue the search for Baby Joe Clyde Daniels

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for human remains behind the home of Baby Joe Clyde Daniels who disappeared two years ago has been going on for one week now, postponed several days due to rain.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation focused on certain areas, digging slowly with shovels and even snapping some photos. We also witnessed investigators putting out tarps. Trees have been completely cut down, and an excavator has been brought in to remove dirt.

Tim Fogle, a Dickson resident who has been volunteering to help find Baby Joe since the beginning was out watching the search all day. He thinks the precision is good news.

“Today, I noticed there’s a lot more activity back in the back corner. They seem to be real gentle with what they’re doing as far as the hand shovel and stuff like that, placing dirt, removing dirt. It just seems like there’s really a focus back in the back left corner. I’m praying they found something, I’m praying they found something. We all are,” said Fogle.

District Attorney Jake Lockert, who represents Baby Joe’s father Joseph Daniels, was at the house on Thursday as well.

Fogle tells News 2 that Lockert told him that he was measuring from the driveway of the home, down the road to where a witness said they last saw Baby Joe that night.

However, it’s stories like that that many residents here say they just don’t know what to believe, and they want answers.

“I hear a lot of stories, I don’t know how true they are, of course you get some people that speculate. I just want facts,” said Fogle, “Same with most of the women I hang around with here, they just want to deal with facts.”

Fogle said it looks like facts.

“When they start hanging tarps, there’s something back there,” said Fogle.

While News 2 stays out there watching and waiting for any possible discovery, we have not been told if they’ve found anything.

The grandfather of Baby Joe who still lives on the property told News 2 that he believes the tip may have come from a neighbor who saw them cleaning up storm debris. He also said they have buried animals on the property, but for investigators to spend an entire week executing a search warrant looking for human remains, residents who’ve been following this case said they’re hoping something is found.

The search will continue Friday.