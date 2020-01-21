Agents in North Carolina seize $460K in counterfeit goods

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Secretary of State says federal anti-counterfeit agents seized nearly half a million dollars worth of fake designer shoes, handbags and watches at a Greensboro flea market.
News outlets reported on Monday that knock-off Rolex watches, Gucci purses, Air Jordan sneakers and Ugg boots were among the merchandise recovered by agents with the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force during a raid last weekend at The Flea in Greensboro.
The products were estimated to be worth a retail value of about $460,000.
The Secretary of State’s office confirmed that two vendors were charged with felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark and three others received misdemeanor citations.
