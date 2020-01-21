Agents in North Carolina seize $460K in counterfeit goods

BAGHDAD, IRAQ – NOVEMBER 5: An Iraqi watch-seller shows fake watches including Rolex which is about $15 November 5, 2004 in Baghdad, Iraq. Most of the goods sold on the Iraqi market are counterfeit; that includes goods as varied as household appliances, cosmetics, soft drinks, watches. European Union leaders will present a reconstruction aid package to Iraqi Prime Minister Iyad Allawi as they try to forge stronger ties with U.S. President George W. Bush after bitter internal divisions over Iraq. (Photo by Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Secretary of State says federal anti-counterfeit agents seized nearly half a million dollars worth of fake designer shoes, handbags and watches at a Greensboro flea market.

News outlets reported on Monday that knock-off Rolex watches, Gucci purses, Air Jordan sneakers and Ugg boots were among the merchandise recovered by agents with the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force during a raid last weekend at The Flea in Greensboro.

The products were estimated to be worth a retail value of about $460,000.

The Secretary of State’s office confirmed that two vendors were charged with felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark and three others received misdemeanor citations.