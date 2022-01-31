KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A large section of Cumberland Avenue between 11th Street and 16th Street remained closed into Monday evening as crews worked to fix the road after a water main break shut the area down Sunday evening.

Knoxville Utilities Board Spokesperson Darrin Rhines said Monday was about fixing the leaks in not one but two lines.

“It was a 16-inch water main that traveled underneath Cumberland Avenue that broke,” Rhines said. “When it broke, it created so much pressure and displacement of soil and stuff that a nearly 8-inch main also broke, so they actually had to repair two water mains at the same time.”

Rhines said pinpointing the cause of the break is difficult.

“It may have been weather related,” said Rhines. “January and February are the coldest months of the year here and you will have freeze and thaw, freeze and thaw.” He explained that when freezing and thawing happens the ground expands and contracts, which can cause mains to break.

Rhines also spoke about the ages of the pipes that broke, saying the 16-inch main is from 1937 and the eight-inch main was main was from 1925.

“Aging pipes and wires are issues for all utilities across the country,” said Rhines.

While Rhines said it’s good to see the mains lasted as long as they did, he also said KUB works to mitigate these types of issues.

“We have a program and a process in place to analyze how long stuff is expected to last and then we use that as well as balancing that with rate payers monies as well as budgets and then we move forward and we replace it on a systematic basis,” said Rhines of KUB’s Century II program.

Rhines said in the meantime they’ll work to get Cumberland back to normal for the driver who use it every day.

“They’ll come back through and do a temporary pavement process through there so people can start driving on it again, and then they’ll come back later and restore it back to full form,” said Rhines of the plan moving forward.

Monday afternoon, Rhines said the goal was to get the westbound lanes of Cumberland Avenue open as quickly as possible so those leaving the downtown area after work would be ale to utilize the road. Then, the eastbound lanes would follow later in the evening.