NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shocked with a stun gun at the Nashville International Airport after Mero police said he threatened a passenger and airline employees over wearing a mask.
Lucas Cutler, 44, from Alabama, is now facing several charges.
Metro police reported this incident began when Cutler threatened a passenger on an aircraft at Nashville International Airport Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a man onboard an Allegiant Airline flight destined for Tampa after he allegedly threatened to beat a passenger.
Metro police said airport officers watched Cutler walk down the jet bridge with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He reportedly advised officers the employee would not let him board without a mask because they were “racist.”
This is just one of many incidents at airports across the nation where a passenger has been arrested following a mask incident.
Cutler is charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.