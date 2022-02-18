NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shocked with a stun gun at the Nashville International Airport after Mero police said he threatened a passenger and airline employees over wearing a mask.

Lucas Cutler, 44, from Alabama, is now facing several charges.

Metro police reported this incident began when Cutler threatened a passenger on an aircraft at Nashville International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a man onboard an Allegiant Airline flight destined for Tampa after he allegedly threatened to beat a passenger.

Lucas Cutler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police said airport officers watched Cutler walk down the jet bridge with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He reportedly advised officers the employee would not let him board without a mask because they were “racist.”

This is just one of many incidents at airports across the nation where a passenger has been arrested following a mask incident.

Cutler is charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.